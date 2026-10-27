Video: Two dogs that had lost their owners were rescued in Kyiv following a Russian attack

In Kyiv, at the sites of Russian strikes, rescue workers found two dogs that had lost their owners during the attack. One dog was rescued from under the rubble of a damaged building, while the other was found injured near a fence, where he had been waiting for his owner.

On the night of October 27, while rescue workers were clearing up the aftermath of yet another Russian attack on Kyiv, they came across a frightened dog beneath the rubble of a damaged building. The animal was injured but survived.

A video released by the State Emergency Service shows that the dog had at least one injured limb. Rescuers freed him from under the rubble, provided first aid, and transported him to the nearest veterinary hospital.

Later, emergency responders noticed another injured dog nearby. The animal was lying by a fence, waiting for its owner.

“The poor thing lay there quietly and waited faithfully, but, unfortunately, his owner never came,” the rescuers said.

Both dogs lost their owners during the Russian attack.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that rescuers and defenders risk their own lives to save others.

“Our defenders and rescuers risk everything to save every life! As Vasyl Symonenko wrote: ‘He lives who does not live for himself, but fights for the lives of others,’” the agency added.

On the night of October 27, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine, deploying 280 strike drones—including jet-powered ones—as well as ballistic missiles.

Kyiv bore the brunt of the attack. Two rounds of rocket fire, which began the previous evening, damaged residential buildings, medical facilities, a metro station, administrative buildings, a business center, and vehicles.

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As a result of the shelling in the Desnianskyi district, a 46-year-old woman was killed, and 15 other people were injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

On the afternoon of October 27, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Derhachi in the Kharkiv region. A hit on a warehouse was recorded, and three people were injured.

In the Chernihiv region, Russian forces launched an attack using FPV drones along fiber-optic cables against an educational facility in the Novhorod-Siverskyi community. There is currently no information on the consequences of the attack.

As a reminder, in the Khmelnytskyi region, a Russian attack critically damaged electrical equipment.

In the Kharkiv region, three people were killed and eight others wounded as a result of Russian strikes.

Russia also launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv.

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