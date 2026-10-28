Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara is working on the next stages of military contract reform, which are intended to incorporate feedback from service members. The so-called “Fedorov contracts” may be replaced by “contracts with a benefits package.” At the same time, the issue of terms of service and discharge for military personnel who have been serving since 2022 remains unresolved.

The contract reform, introduced under former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, sparked discontent among some Ukrainian service members. According to journalists, soldiers considered it unfair because the main focus was on recruiting new recruits, while soldiers who have been fighting for years were not given clear terms of service.

Some soldiers agreed to the so-called “Fedorov contracts” out of desperation, hoping to at least have the opportunity to return to civilian life for a short time.

According to Roman Kostenko, secretary of the parliamentary committee on national security, only 8,600 service members have signed such contracts since June 2026.

Sources at the Ministry of Defense cited by “Ukrainska Pravda” said that Yevhen Khmara is reviewing feedback from military personnel regarding the current terms. At the same time, all provisions of the government resolution on contracts and pay will continue to be enforced.

According to the publication’s sources, work on the reform covers two main areas.

The first is the creation of a new contract system for recruits, which may be called “contracts with a benefits package.” The exact nature of these benefits has not yet been disclosed.

The second area concerns service members who have been in the military for a long time and are participating in combat operations. According to Roman Kostenko, this issue should be decided by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The MP believes it is necessary to define the categories of military personnel who will be eligible for discharge from service. Among the possible criteria, he cited repeated injuries and prolonged deployment on the front lines.

At the same time, Kostenko does not support the immediate demobilization of everyone who enlisted in 2022.

“We should begin demobilization with those who served under the most dangerous conditions. No matter how much some might want it, it won’t be possible to immediately discharge everyone who has been serving since 2022,” the publication quotes the MP as saying.

Journalists from “Ukrainska Pravda” spoke with members of the Defense Forces, who explained why the current terms of their contracts do not satisfy them.

Among the main concerns is the lack of clear terms of service, which military and political leaders have been discussing since 2023. According to the soldiers, promises to define the terms of service have yet to be fulfilled.

Another source of dissatisfaction is the identical terms for new recruits and experienced soldiers. Service members believe that those who have been fighting since 2022 should receive more benefits than those who have just joined the army.

Some complaints concern the possibility of discharge from service and deferment after the contract ends. Service members believe that a six-month deferment is not enough for a proper rest after a prolonged stay on the front lines.

“I believe that people who have been fighting since 2022 should have more privileges than those who have just joined the military,” said a medic with the Airborne Assault Forces, as quoted by “Ukrainska Pravda.”

Another issue sparking debate among service members is the distribution of pay, which was increased during Mykhailo Fedorov’s tenure.

According to soldiers interviewed by journalists, payments are arriving on time; however, the raise significantly benefited assault troops and infantrymen, while drone operators did not receive a similar increase.

Service members point out that drone operators also frequently work near the front lines and carry out missions under high-risk conditions.

The “Ukrainska Pravda” article emphasizes that there remains a demand within the military for fairness regarding pay, terms of service, and opportunities for discharge. Currently, these issues require further decisions from Ukraine’s military and political leadership.

As a reminder, the company “Kalmius,” which journalists link to the business circle of Ivan Fedorov, head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Ukraine’s Infrastructure, received government contracts worth 2.14 billion hryvnias after his appointment to the position. According to an investigation by “Nashi Hroshi,” the firm received some of the large contracts without competition. Journalists also highlighted discrepancies in the cost of similar projects across different regions and the company’s ties to other businesses mentioned in law enforcement documents.

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