A married couple was killed in a Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia

On October 22, the Russian Federation’s army struck a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, killing two people. This was reported by Mykhailo Semikin, the acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The strike hit a private home. The victims of the attack were a married couple—a 37-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman. Prior to this, monitoring channels had warned of a “Banderole” attack on Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

In Kharkiv, on the afternoon of October 22, a fire broke out as a result of a Russian drone strike on a passenger electric train. The fire started in the lead car.

Russia attacked the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, damaging residential buildings and an ambulance station.

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