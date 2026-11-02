In the United States, a group representing nearly all major automakers has called on Congress to adopt a permanent ban on Chinese vehicles. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Call to Congress

The group urged US lawmakers to adopt the ban when they return next week for a short session after the congressional midterm elections.

In September, senators who initiated a bipartisan bill to ban Chinese vehicles agreed to postpone an attempt to fast-track the document until November.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Industry position

Alliance for Automotive Innovation head John Bozzella said the US market needs to be protected from an influx of Chinese imports. According to him, such imports pose surveillance risks and put incumbent manufacturers, which have invested in American communities for generations, at a disadvantage.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation represents General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen and other major automakers.

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