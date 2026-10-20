The electric BMW iX5 reached a peak charging power of 464 kW during an international media event in Southern California. The demonstration took place with the participation of IONNA and Alpitronic, Electrek reports.

Peak charging power

BMW had stated that DC charging at up to 460 kW was possible, but the vehicle recorded a slightly higher figure of 464 kW during the event. According to BMW, the iX5 60 xDrive version can add up to 170 miles, or about 274 km, of range in 10 minutes at peak power of up to 460 kW.

According to the company, the 144 kWh battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes. At the same time, 460 kW is peak power, meaning it is not sustained throughout the entire charging session.

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Platform and model launch

The iX5 uses BMW's sixth-generation eDrive powertrain system with an 800-volt architecture. The company says that compared with the fifth-generation system, it provides up to 30% more range and faster charging. BMW estimates that the new batteries with cylindrical cells have 20% higher energy density than the previous prismatic cells.

Sales of the 2027 BMW iX5 60 xDrive in the United States are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2027, with a starting price of $79,800. BMW estimates the model's range at up to 435 miles, or about 700 km, but official EPA figures are still pending. The vehicle will have two electric motors, all-wheel drive, a combined output of 578 hp, and will accelerate to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.

BMW plans to begin production of the iX5 at its Spartanburg plant in the United States by the end of the year. The company calls the model its first fully electric vehicle to be produced in the United States.

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