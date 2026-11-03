Chinese company BYD entered the world’s five largest automakers by sales for the first time in the third quarter, selling 1.32 million vehicles. Hyundai Motor Group ranked third with 1.76 million vehicles, behind Toyota Group and Volkswagen Group. This was reported by Korea Herald.

Changes in the global ranking

Toyota Group retained first place, selling 2.74 million vehicles in the third quarter. Volkswagen Group took second place with 1.89 million vehicles sold. Hyundai Motor Group rose to third place, while the gap to Volkswagen narrowed to about 125,000 vehicles.

BYD overtook the Renault-Nissan alliance, which dropped out of the top five. Renault-Nissan’s combined sales in the third quarter fell by 11.1% year on year. Nissan performed particularly weakly in China, where its sales declined by 61.6%.

Sales in China and BYD’s expansion

Traditional automakers’ results were affected by the weakening Chinese market. Volkswagen Group’s deliveries in China fell by 38.5% to 406,000 vehicles, while the decline in other regions was about 4%. Toyota recorded its eighth consecutive monthly sales decline in China in September, with sales falling by 19.7%.

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Within Hyundai Motor Group, Kia’s sales rose by 6.9% to 829,000 vehicles, while Hyundai Motor’s sales fell by 10.1% to 931,000 vehicles. Hyundai Motor was affected by production disruptions in South Korea due to strikes, as well as weaker sales in Europe and China.

BYD’s sales in the third quarter rose by 18.7% year on year. Its exports surged by 137% to 551,000 vehicles, accounting for about 42% of the total. The company offset weaker domestic demand by actively expanding its presence abroad.

General Motors sold 1.03 million vehicles, increasing its figure by 5.2%. The company was supported by sales of pickup trucks and large SUVs, despite a decline in electric vehicle sales in the United States.

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