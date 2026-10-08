The share of financed new-car purchases with monthly payments starting at $1,000 amounted to 21.1% in the third quarter, compared with 19.1% a year earlier. This was reported by Motor1, citing an Edmunds report.

Loans are getting larger and longer

The average loan amount for purchasing a new car rose to $44,664 during the quarter. In the second quarter of 2026, it stood at $44,156, compared with $42,744 a year earlier. At the same time, the average monthly payment increased from $756 to $787.

Loans with terms of 84 months or longer accounted for 25.5% of new-car loans. A year earlier, such loans made up 21.8%. Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds, noted that demand for new cars is not declining, even though monthly payments have reached record levels and loan terms are getting longer.

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Spending on used cars is rising

Payments of $1,000 per month or more are also found among used-car loans, accounting for 6.5%. This is higher than 6.2% in the previous quarter and 6.1% in the third quarter of 2025. The average loan amount for purchasing a used car reached $30,703 during the quarter, compared with $29,660 a year earlier.

Ivan Drury, director of insights at Edmunds, advised buyers to assess the total cost of a loan rather than just the affordability of the monthly payment. According to Edmunds, the average total interest paid over the full term of loans originated in the third quarter is $9,938, compared with $9,442 a year earlier. The average rate on new-car loans remained at 7.0%.

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