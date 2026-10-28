Thanks to the initiative, more than 220,000 cars have been re-registered since the beginning of 2026

From January through September 2026, Ukrainians re-registered 220,727 vehicles through the “Diya” app. This is 43% more than during the same period last year.

“In the first nine months of 2026, citizens re-registered (bought and sold) 220,727 vehicles through the ‘Diy’ app. This is 43% more than during the same period last year,” according to a statement from the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ service center.

It is noted that this service is available to individuals and allows them to draw up a purchase and sale agreement online. After the vehicle and owner are verified, the documents are processed at the Ministry of Internal Affairs service center, and the registration certificate and license plates are delivered by mail within 10 days.

If the buyer keeps the previous license plate, the vehicle can be used immediately after the electronic certificate appears in the “Diia” app. If a new license plate with the letter combination “DI” is ordered, the vehicle can be used only after receiving the physical documents and the license plate.

Source: Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs

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