The Ford Mustang GTD Competition completed the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany in 6 minutes 40.835 seconds, but Chevrolet does not plan to organize a new response lap in the near future. This is reported by Motor1, citing Tony Roma, GM’s executive chief engineer for Corvette and performance cars.

Different lap categories

Dirk Müller was behind the wheel of the Mustang GTD Competition. His result was 8.44 seconds faster than the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X time of 6 minutes 49.275 seconds, set in July 2025.

At the same time, these results were recorded in different categories. The Mustang GTD Competition was listed in the prototype and pre-production vehicle class, while the Corvette ZR1X was in the production and sports car category. Ford’s result was achieved in a pre-production car, whereas the Corvette lap demonstrated the capabilities of the production model.

Earlier this year, the road-going Mustang GTD completed the Nordschleife in 6 minutes 52.072 seconds. In 2025, Chevrolet also recorded a time of 7 minutes 11.826 seconds for the Corvette Z06 and 6 minutes 50.763 seconds for the Corvette ZR1.

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According to Roma, the Chevrolet team is proud of the ZR1X result. Preparations for the lap were conducted like for a full-fledged race weekend, with the participation of Michelin engineers and battery-analysis specialists.

Focus on Pikes Peak

Roma stated that Chevrolet is not going to engage in an exchange of response laps with Ford at the Nürburgring. Instead, the Corvette team has focused on the American Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.

The Corvette ZR1X, driven by J. R. Hildebrand, completed the Pikes Peak course in 2026 in 9 minutes 30.104 seconds. Ford’s electric SuperVan 4.2 prototype also competed in the event, taking the overall victory with a time of 8 minutes 18.202 seconds and setting a new electric record for the competition.

Chevrolet does not rule out returning to the Nürburgring in the future, but currently has no plans for a new response lap to Ford’s result.

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