In Paris, France, Citroën unveiled the 2CV compact electric vehicle concept, reimagining one of the most famous French models. The production version is planned to be positioned in the lineup between the compact Ami and the Citroën C3, Motor1 reports.

The concept is 3.7 meters long — around 10 centimeters shorter than the historic 2CV. The vehicle’s target weight is about 2,200 pounds, or approximately 1,000 kilograms. Citroën expects that the low weight will make it possible to use a more compact battery for daily trips and reduce the cost of the vehicle and its operation.

Retro design and repairs

The model features a rounded silhouette, a steep windshield, a curved roof, pronounced fenders, and separately positioned round headlights with LED graphics. Wide flat body panels, air intakes beneath the windshield, and bumpers that can be replaced separately are intended to simplify production and repairs.

Citroën is also working with Michelin on a digital tire condition monitoring system. It is intended to track their technical condition and continuously adapt the vehicle’s behavior to road and environmental conditions.

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Interior with references to the 2CV

The interior includes wide seats with Advanced Comfort technology, a passenger seat that can slide outward, removable storage baskets, and strap-style door handles. Instead of a traditional dashboard, the driver gets a minimalist control unit with a steering wheel, switches, and a Citroën Smart Vision Display that shows important information in the driver’s field of view.

The vehicle has an 8-inch square screen with physical controls, a folding fabric roof, and a removable Radioën radio that can work as a portable speaker. Retro details include pedals featuring a turtle for the brake and a hare for the accelerator, as well as door pockets designed to carry eggs.

Price and launch timeline

Citroën says the production 2CV will be manufactured in Europe. The model’s target starting price will be around €15,000. The vehicle is expected to arrive by 2028; its premiere may take place at the Paris Motor Show that year — 80 years after the first Citroën 2CV appeared.

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