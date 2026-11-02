Chip shortage disrupts Fiat production in Italy — Channel NewsAsia

Automaker Stellantis has reported significant disruptions to production of certain Fiat models in Italy due to a shortage of an electronic component used in the engine control unit. The problem may persist throughout November and December, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Impact on Fiat models

Stellantis said the shortage of a chip supplied by a supplier affected sales in October. In particular, it concerns the compact Fiat Pandina, one of the brand's best-selling models.

The group said that Stellantis and Fiat are working to find alternative solutions in order to gradually restore normal production operations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Risk of further shutdowns

The component shortage could cause additional problems, including production suspensions in November and December at the Pomigliano plant, where the Pandina is assembled, as well as at the Mirafiori facility, where the Fiat 500 is produced.

Engine production

The disruptions could also affect Stellantis facilities in Italy that manufacture engine components, including the plant in Termoli. The N3 GSE engine, used in the Pandina and Fiat 500 models, is assembled there.

A separate three-week production shutdown is already underway at Mirafiori, having begun in mid-October due to another component shortage. Trade unions named weak demand for the Fiat 500 as one of the factors behind this downtime.

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