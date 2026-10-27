Ford is preparing the Fathom electric pickup, which is expected to launch in 2027 and cost less than $30,000. The model will receive a bidirectional charging system capable of supplying more than 10 kW of AC power to a home without a separate wall-mounted inverter, Electrek reports.

According to the publication, Fathom is set to become the American automaker's first electric vehicle priced below $30,000 that can supply more than 10 kW of AC power to a home without a separate wall-mounted inverter.

Inverter integrated into the pickup's design

Electric vehicle batteries store electricity as direct current, while household electrical systems use alternating current. Usually, powering a home from a vehicle battery requires a separate external inverter.

Ford integrated the inverter into the E-box, one of the vehicle's five main modules on the new Universal EV Platform. The company redesigned the system after acquiring the Auto Motive Power startup in 2023. Ford expects that fewer components will reduce the cost of equipment for home use.

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Two battery-use scenarios

Fathom owners will be able to use the battery charge to manage electricity consumption at home or as backup power during outages. The first scenario will require a Home Power Station: it will allow the pickup to be charged during periods of lower rates and use the stored energy during hours when electricity is more expensive.

Ford expects the Home Power Station to cost about half as much as the first-generation bidirectional charger. Backup power will require a Home Power Station and a Home Backup Panel. According to the manufacturer's estimate, the cost of backup power equipment will be at least 60% lower compared with first-generation equipment. The company has not yet disclosed final prices for the devices or installation costs.

Preparing for grid connection

In July, Ford formed a working group with American Electric Power, BC Hydro, Consumers Energy, Exelon, and Pacific Gas and Electric. The participants are working on procedures for connecting vehicles with bidirectional charging, new standards, and the possibility of electric vehicle owners participating in virtual power plants.

Ford states that the Fathom system is designed to meet UL 1741 requirements and IEEE 1547 interconnection standards, and also uses SAE J3068 communication technology, which, according to the company, helps reduce the cost of charging equipment.

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