Ford is recalling 102,159 F-Series trucks from the 2025–2026 model years due to a defect in the instrument panel module. The malfunction may cause the needles of the analog speedometer and tachometer to freeze, move erratically, or display incorrect data, Motor1 reports.

Which models are affected by the recall

Recall campaign 26C46 covers certain 2025 and 2026 Ford F-250, F-350, F-450, F-550, and F-600 Super Duty vehicles. It also applies to the 2026 Ford F-150 and F-750 Super Duty.

The recall does not cover all trucks from the specified model years, only vehicles with instrument panel modules from a particular supplier batch. The campaign has been assigned the number 26V653.

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How the malfunction will be fixed

Dealers will replace the defective instrument panel modules. A remote update to resolve the issue is unavailable because the repair requires hardware replacement.

Owners will begin receiving notification letters on October 26. Ford plans to make replacement parts available between December 7 and 11. The company had not reported any confirmed crashes or injuries related to the defect as of the recall filing. Owners can check whether the campaign applies to their vehicle by VIN through Ford's service or the NHTSA website using number 26V653.

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