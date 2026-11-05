In the United States, Ford said that the most expensive version of the upcoming Fathom electric pickup will cost less than $40,000. The automaker had previously set the model’s starting price at just under $30,000, including delivery.

Model price range

According to Motor1, Andrew Frick, head of Ford Blue and Model E, told the Detroit Free Press that Fathom prices would reach the high $30,000s. He added that the lineup would include several variants in this price range but did not provide details about the trims.

Frick also said that Ford expects Fathom to appeal to buyers of new and used electric vehicles, as well as motorists choosing gasoline and hybrid models. The company links the pickup’s appeal to lower ownership costs.

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Production and specifications

For Fathom, Ford is preparing a new architecture and production process that, according to the company’s plan, should reduce complexity and costs. The automaker has already produced more than 5,000 large aluminum monolithic castings for the future pickup’s production.

Ford Chief Operating Officer Kumar Galhotra said during an earnings conference call that in the coming months, the company would work on building a supplier base capable of providing high-quality components in the required volumes.

Ford promises Fathom more interior space than the Toyota RAV4 and performance on par with the Mustang EcoBoost. The company plans to begin accepting pre-orders early next year and unveil the pickup closer to its launch, scheduled for the end of the year.

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