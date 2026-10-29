Ford said that the price of the electric Fathom pickup truck in more expensive versions will reach the high end of the $30,000 range. The model’s base price will be $28,350, and the company expects that even better-equipped variants will cost less than $40,000.

Ford Blue and Model e President Andrew Frick said this during the third-quarter earnings conference call. According to him, the company will offer several Fathom versions in this price range.

Trim details will be disclosed later

Ford has not yet specified what equipment will be included in the different versions of the pickup truck. It is also unclear whether the figure at the high end of the $30,000 range will be the starting price of more expensive trims or the cost of the most fully equipped vehicle.

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The company plans to provide more details about Fathom offerings closer to the launch, InsideEVs reports. Pre-orders are expected to open in early 2027, with the first deliveries scheduled for the end of the same year.

Digital features and subscriptions

Ford CEO Jim Farley said that buyers of more expensive electric vehicle versions pay attention to digital capabilities. He listed driver-assistance systems, digital cameras, the instrument panel and integrated Apple Maps among such features, and also pointed to the potential of long-term subscriptions and digital services.

At the end of the third quarter, Ford had 1.7 million customers paying for subscriptions to the company’s services, including Ford Pro, BlueCruise and other digital services. This is 40% more than in the same period of the previous year. Farley also noted that retail customer retention can be up to nine percentage points higher when a vehicle is combined with a software subscription.

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