Governor of Nigeria’s Abia State Alex Otti said the authorities chose electric buses for the public transport system because they consider them a more technologically advanced solution than compressed natural gas (CNG) buses. He said this during a monthly media briefing in Umuahia, Premium Times reports.

Electric transport for passenger services

According to Otti, the state administration is not opposed to CNG, but it decided to use electric vehicles for public transport. He explained that petrol vehicles and CNG-powered transport use internal combustion engines, while electric transport has a different propulsion system.

The governor also noted that CNG is cheaper to use than petrol. He expressed hope that converting petrol and diesel vehicles to run on CNG would become more widespread in Nigeria.

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CNG stations for private cars

Otti said that several companies had expressed interest in establishing additional CNG stations in the state, and agreements had already been reached with them. According to him, these stations are intended to serve private cars and other consumers rather than the state’s public transport system.

During the same briefing, the governor also commented on street trading in the central part of Umuahia, known as Isi-Gate. He said the authorities would gradually relocate traders as part of the city renewal programme and would pay compensation to those who may be moved from their trading locations. According to Otti, the state government is still looking for alternative locations for the vendors.

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