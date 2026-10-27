Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor (GWM) plans to begin production of the compact Ora 5 crossover in Bulgaria in early 2027. The company has signed a manufacturing agreement with a local partner, and the facility will become its first production base in Europe, TimesLIVE reports.

Capacity of up to 50,000 vehicles

The planned production capacity of the Bulgarian facility will be up to 50,000 vehicles per year. Vehicle production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2027. GWM did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement.

The Ora 5 is offered on the European market in electric, hybrid and petrol versions. However, the company did not specify which version of the model will be manufactured in Bulgaria.

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Return to the European market

Chinese automakers are establishing production bases in Europe to support sales growth and reduce the impact of trade barriers. GWM electric vehicles imported from China are subject to an EU anti-subsidy duty of 20.7%, in addition to the standard 10% tariff on vehicle imports.

GWM Chief Technology Officer Nicole Wu said that the company wants not only to sell cars in Europe but also to “become part of Europe.” According to a GWM executive who spoke to Reuters last year, the company aims to produce 300,000 vehicles in Europe by 2029. The manufacturer also plans to establish integrated industrial parks for vehicles and components on the continent.

GWM has said it intends to introduce at least 10 new models and derivatives over the next two years. The company has a research and development centre in Munich that has operated since 2021. GWM's sales in Europe fell by almost 30% in 2025, to 3,500 vehicles. The company is targeting a 3% to 5% share of the European market by 2030.

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