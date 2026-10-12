Hyundai has unveiled the second-generation Bayon for Europe. The compact crossover has received a new, more angular design, larger dimensions and a full hybrid powertrain that will arrive later. This was reported by Motor1.

The new Bayon is 4,245 mm long and 1,810 mm wide — 65 mm and 35 mm more, respectively, than its predecessor. The wheelbase is 2,600 mm. The front end of the model features a continuous horizontal light bar, as well as projection LED headlights with static cornering illumination. Horizontal light graphics are also used at the rear.

N Line version and luggage capacity

Customers will be offered wheels up to 18 inches in diameter, a two-tone roof and several types of body finish, including matte. The N Line version will be available from the start of sales, with a distinct 18-inch wheel design, glossy black body kit, rear diffuser and two exhaust pipes. Its interior will feature fabric-and-suede seats with red accents.

Petrol versions will have 440 liters of luggage space and an additional compartment under the luggage compartment floor. The hybrid's luggage capacity will be 397 liters due to the placement of the battery and other powertrain equipment.

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Engines and equipment

At launch, the new model will be offered with a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine producing 90 or 115 hp. Depending on the version, it will work with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automated transmission. The top speed of the 115-hp version is 180 km/h, while the base version reaches 171 km/h.

A full hybrid will be added to the lineup later: a 1.6-liter petrol engine will work together with an electric motor and a six-speed automated transmission. The system's combined output will be 136 hp. It will feature adaptive regenerative braking, the level of which can be changed using steering wheel paddles.

Depending on the trim level, the Bayon will be equipped with two 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless smartphone charging and a digital key. Available options will also include heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, air vents for the second row, a Bose audio system and a panoramic roof.

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