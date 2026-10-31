Hyundai has opened orders in the United Kingdom for the updated IONIQ 6 electric vehicle. The base rear-wheel-drive Premium version with an 84 kWh battery has a claimed range of up to 422 miles. Its price starts at £33,240, including the Electric Car Grant, Electrek reports.

Versions and range

On the UK market, the model will be offered in Premium, N-Line and N-Line Evo trims. The vehicle will be available with a 225 hp rear-wheel-drive powertrain or a 320 hp all-wheel-drive powertrain.

The N-Line and N-Line Evo versions are also equipped with an 84 kWh battery. Rear-wheel-drive versions of these trims have a range of up to 364 miles, while all-wheel-drive versions have up to 354 miles. The N-Line starts at £36,240, while the N-Line Evo starts at £43,270 for the rear-wheel-drive version and £46,770 for the all-wheel-drive version.

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Equipment and charging

The base Premium trim includes 18-inch alloy wheels, flush door handles, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats and steering wheel, a heat pump, wireless smartphone charging and over-the-air software updates.

The cabin features two 12.3-inch displays for navigation and the multimedia system, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. The top-of-the-range N-Line Evo additionally offers leather and suede seat upholstery, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, a head-up display, a surround-view system, remote parking and a BOSE audio system.

Thanks to its 800-volt architecture, the IONIQ 6 battery can charge from 10% to 80% in around 18 minutes at a DC fast-charging station with a capacity of up to 350 kW. Deliveries of the vehicles in the United Kingdom are expected to begin in early 2027.

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