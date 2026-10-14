Hyundai Motor has opened a new automobile plant in Pune, India, which will initially be able to produce 170,000 vehicles per year. The facility was built at the site of a former General Motors plant acquired by the company in 2023. As Korea Herald reports, together with Hyundai’s two plants in Chennai, whose combined capacity is 824,000 vehicles per year, the automaker’s production capacity in India is approaching 1 million vehicles.

Production expansion

The opening ceremony was attended by Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Chung Euisun, Hyundai Motor CEO José Muñoz, and representatives of the Maharashtra state authorities, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Hyundai plans to increase the Pune plant’s capacity to 250,000 vehicles within two years and to 320,000 by 2030. At the initial stage, it will produce second-generation All-New Venue compact crossovers for the Indian market and for export to more than 30 countries in Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The facility is also expected to add hybrid models to production later.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Exports and electric vehicles

Moving Venue production to the new facility is expected to free up capacity at the Chennai plants for increasing electric vehicle output. The statement also mentions the Ioniq 5 and Creta Electric electric models. At the beginning of next year, Hyundai plans to launch a compact electric SUV adapted to the local market.

The company expects to increase the export share to 30% of total production in India by 2030. Since 1999, Hyundai’s Indian unit has exported more than 4 million passenger vehicles. Together with the Kia plant in Anantapur, Hyundai Motor Group’s annual production capacity in India totals 1.42 million vehicles and is planned to exceed 1.5 million after 2028.

Read us on