German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he would take seriously the objections of East Asian countries to the Franco-German plan to limit EU car subsidies. He intends to raise the issue at the next informal meeting of European Union leaders, scheduled for November 13 in Dublin, Politico Europe reports.

Objections from Seoul and Tokyo

The plan agreed by Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron provides for limiting access to subsidies for cars produced outside the EU, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The initiative has triggered a sharp reaction in Asian countries.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung told journalists that he had asked Merz to support treating Korea in the same way as EU member states. Similar remarks were made in Japan.

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According to the German chancellor, he was somewhat surprised by the intensity of these complaints. He acknowledged that the proposal by France and Germany had caused significant concern in Singapore, Japan and South Korea over fears of a new wave of protectionism in Europe.

Trade initiative

During speeches in Seoul and Tokyo, Merz also proposed creating a global political alliance in support of rules-based trade. In his view, the EU, Asian countries, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the South American trade bloc MERCOSUR should coordinate actions in the event of violations of international rules or economic pressure.

As Politico Europe notes, the response from South Korea and Japan shows that sectoral trade disputes could complicate the implementation of the broader initiative proposed by Merz.

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