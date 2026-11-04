Chinese registry reveals 3,760-kg electric Denza N9 — Electrek

In China, BYD's full-size electric SUV, the Denza N9 EV, has appeared in documents from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT). Its declared gross vehicle weight is 3,760 kg. The model was included in the latest list of new energy vehicles approved for sale, Electrek reports.

Three electric motors

According to registration data, the Denza N9 EV will receive BYD's e3 tri-motor platform with a combined output of 890 kW, or 1,193 hp. The system consists of a 270-kW front electric motor and two 310-kW rear motors.

The electric version is 5,270 mm long, 2,030 mm wide and 1,830 mm high, with a wheelbase of 3,125 mm. These specifications match the dimensions of the hybrid Denza N9 Flash Charging version. The vehicle will be available in five- and six-seat configurations.

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Specifics for EU drivers

The documents also list a lithium iron phosphate battery with cells from BYD's FinDreams division. Due to its gross vehicle weight of 3,760 kg, the electric vehicle exceeds the 3,500-kg limit covered by a Category B driving licence in the European Union.

At the same time, updated EU rules allow drivers who have held a Category B licence for at least two years to drive alternatively fuelled vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of up to 4,250 kg. According to Electrek, new drivers may need a Category C1 licence for the Denza N9 EV.

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