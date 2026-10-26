The 2027 model-year electric Lexus RZ crossover will arrive at dealerships in early 2027. The entry-level RZ 350e will cost $47,495 including destination and will have a claimed range of up to 301 miles, or about 484 km, Electrek reports.

Three powertrains

The base RZ 350e is equipped with a 79.6 kWh battery and a 221-hp front electric motor. The all-wheel-drive RZ 450e AWD, with an additional rear motor and the DIRECT4 system, has a combined output of 308 hp. Its starting price is $50,995, and its range is 260 miles.

The most expensive model in the lineup will be the RZ 550e F Sport AWD at $58,770. Its all-wheel-drive powertrain has a combined output of 402 hp, and acceleration from 0 to 60 mph takes 4.2 seconds, according to Lexus. The F Sport trim will also be the first to offer the M Mode system, which simulates the feel of an eight-speed manual transmission.

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Charging and equipment

All RZ versions will receive a built-in NACS charging port on the passenger side, allowing them to use Tesla Supercharger stations without a separate adapter. Charging the battery from 10% to 80% is expected to take about 30 minutes.

Standard equipment will include a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, and the Lexus Interface multimedia system with a 14-inch navigation display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Luxury and F Sport versions will feature Ultrasuede seat upholstery, while standard versions will receive seats upholstered in NuLuxe material.

By September, Lexus had sold more than 10,000 RZ crossovers, 91% more than the 5,340 vehicles sold during the same period a year earlier.

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