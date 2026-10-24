In the Australian city of Albany, about 400 kilometres south of Perth, dozens of vintage Ford Model A cars gathered for a rally that organizers called the largest such gathering in the country. On Friday, the historic district of the city echoed with the horns of vintage cars, ABC News reports.

Participants from different countries

Rally director Andrea Moore said the restored cars arrived from almost all Australian states. Participants from New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Slovenia also joined the event, although some guests arrived without their own cars.

Ben Manneke, 82, said he travelled about 5,000 kilometres in his Ford Model A from Maleny in Queensland to Albany. According to him, the journey across the Nullarbor involved many stops, and it was not convenient to stop overnight everywhere, but the trip was enjoyable.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cars from 1928–1931

Moore noted that the Model A cars presented at the event were produced from 1928 to 1931, after the Ford Model T. She called them cars for everyone and noted that, unlike the Model T, they could be painted in colours other than black.

Guest from Yorkshire Steve Watson flew to Australia with friends and borrowed a car to take part in the rally. He said that the United Kingdom also has a Ford Model A enthusiasts’ club with about 300 members, but participation in similar events there is not as active.

Read us on