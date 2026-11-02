Polestar has ended production of the Polestar 2 electric fastback at its plant in Luqiao, eastern China. The model became the brand’s first production car: around 200,000 vehicles were sold over six years on the market, Autocar reports.

The Polestar 2 entered the market in mid-2020 and competed with the Tesla Model 3. As of February 2026, the company had sold more than 190,000 such cars worldwide, including around 40,000 in the United Kingdom, Polestar’s largest market. Since the beginning of 2026, the Polestar 2 has been outsold by the newer Polestar 4 crossover, but it still accounts for more than a third of the brand’s UK sales.

Successor expected in 2027

Production of the Polestar 2 ended several months before the arrival of the second-generation model, which is expected to launch in the first months of 2027. In Norway and Sweden, the company has already stopped accepting factory orders for the current model. At the same time, all its versions are available in the United Kingdom, and, according to the publication, vehicle stocks should last until sales of the successor begin.

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The new Polestar 2 is expected to be slightly longer than the current 4.6-metre car and will be aimed more at a younger audience. Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller said that the next model will retain the advantages of the current fastback while also providing solutions for aspects that the current model does not adequately address.

New design and production in China

The second-generation car will also be produced in China. Polestar has not yet confirmed whether it will retain Geely’s Compact Modular Architecture platform, which the current model shares with the Volvo XC40. This architecture supports vehicles with internal combustion engines, hybrid and electric powertrains.

The new Polestar 2 will become the brand’s first production car designed by Philipp Römers, who joined the company in early 2025, replacing Max Missoni. The company expects the model to play an important role in achieving its target of 100,000 annual sales by the end of the decade, compared with 60,000 in 2025.

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