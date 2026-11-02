In Poland, the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways has signed an agreement to prepare a project to expand the A4 motorway between Krakow and Katowice. It concerns a 24-kilometre section from Dulowa to Balice, where a third traffic lane is planned, RMF24 reports.

Design and permits

The contract was awarded to Katowice-based company Autostrada II. The contractor must prepare technical documentation, complete the required approvals and obtain permits. The task also includes a project for dismantling the toll collection point in Balice.

According to the Polish road administration, more than 50,000 vehicles use this section of the A4 every day. The expansion is intended to increase capacity and travel comfort. The third lane is planned to be built using the land reserve in the green median strip between the directions of traffic.

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Change of operator in 2027

Since 1997, the A4 section between Katowice and Krakow has been operated by the private concessionaire Stalexport Autostrada Małopolska. The concession agreement expires on 15 March 2027, after which management of the route is to be transferred to the General Directorate for National Roads and Motorways.

RMF24 also notes that from next year, passenger car drivers will be able to use this section without paying at the toll points in Brzęczkowice and Balice. Design work and permit formalities are planned to be completed in the coming years, while the start of construction itself is scheduled for 2030.

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