In the first nine months of 2026, Tesla sold 381,088 vehicles in China — 11.9% fewer than in the same period last year. At the same time, exports from the Giga Shanghai plant more than doubled, reaching 361,972 vehicles, Electrek reports, citing data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Exports account for nearly half of deliveries

Tesla's total wholesale deliveries from China, including domestic sales and exports, rose by 22.5% to 743,060 vehicles. The share of exports in these deliveries increased from 29% in January–September 2025 to 49% in the same period of 2026.

Tesla sales to Chinese buyers were the lowest for the first nine months in at least four years. They were also 17% below the January–September 2024 figure, when the company sold 460,203 vehicles on the Chinese market.

In the third quarter, Tesla's retail sales in China declined by 16% to 142,133 units. In July, the drop was 33%, while in September the company sold 64,837 vehicles — 9.4% fewer than a year earlier.

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China will reduce the tax rebate

China's Ministry of Finance and State Taxation Administration announced that from April 1, 2027, the VAT rebate rate for exports of new energy vehicles will be reduced from 13% to 9%. The decision applies to electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids; the rate will be determined by the export date in the customs declaration.

According to Electrek's estimate, with an average export value of a Model 3 or Model Y of around 220,000 yuan, the rebate reduction would mean additional costs of approximately 8,800 yuan per vehicle. The publication estimates the potential annual impact on Tesla at current export rates at about $600 million, but this is not a company estimate.

China's new energy vehicle market is also shrinking: according to CPCA data, retail sales of such vehicles fell by 12.8% over nine months. At the same time, Tesla has already exported more vehicles from China than it did in all of 2023, 2024, or 2025.

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