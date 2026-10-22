In Pakistan, a draft automotive policy for 2026–2031 could lead to a significant reduction in prices for some vehicles, particularly plug-in hybrids. According to preliminary industry estimates, the cost of such cars could fall by more than 20%, Dawn reports.

The draft retains a 1% sales tax rate for battery electric vehicles. A 9% rate is proposed for plug-in hybrids and 6% for extended-range electric vehicles. An earlier version of the document proposed a unified 1% rate for all vehicles powered by new energy sources.

Expected price reductions

According to preliminary industry estimates, conventional gasoline cars may become about 8–10% cheaper, while hybrids may decline in price by around 9%. The largest price reduction is forecast for plug-in hybrids. Electric vehicles with an import value of up to $15,000 may become about 22% cheaper, while the estimate for more expensive models is about 8%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

At the same time, extended-range electric vehicles may become about 3% more expensive under the proposed tax structure. Industry representatives suggest that the price of the GAC Aion UT could fall from about 6.4 million to 5–5.2 million Pakistani rupees. For certain versions of the Honda HR-V e:HEV, Haval Jolion and Toyota Corolla Altis, potential savings could range from 600,000 to 800,000 rupees.

Concerns of parts manufacturers

The draft also envisages a gradual reduction in tariffs on localized CKD parts for vehicle assembly, from 25% to 15% by fiscal year 2031. Analysts at Topline Securities believe that, due to competition, the benefits of lower tariffs may be passed on to consumers, but this could harm local parts manufacturers.

Abdur Rehman Aizaz, chairman of the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers, said that imports of new and used vehicles are already putting pressure on the industry. According to him, in September imports of new completely built vehicles rose to 2,407 units from 391 in August, while used-car imports increased to 2,454 from 1,185. Aizaz estimated the loss of revenue for local parts manufacturers from 4,861 imported vehicles in September at about 7.3 billion rupees.

Read us on