In Japan, a coupe-like Toyota prototype with a mid-mounted engine is set to take part in the sixth round of the Super Taikyu series at Okayama International Circuit on October 23–25. The car was entered by GR Team ORC Field in the experimental ST-Q class, Motor1 reports, citing Japanese media.

Test body with GR Yaris details

Photos released by Japanese supplier Ogura Racing Clutch show a car with a coupe body that differs significantly from the earlier GR Yaris M concept. At the same time, the prototype uses front and rear lights from the GR Yaris and features angular wheel-arch extensions.

Motor1 suggests that these elements may be part of a test body rather than an indication of the final design of a future production model. Large openings behind the doors and widened panels may be needed for the cooling system and to provide airflow to the engine mounted behind the driver.

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New G20E engine

Toyota first presented the GR Yaris M concept at the Tokyo Auto Salon in 2025. In it, the company moved the powertrain from the front of the car to behind the cabin, using the compact hatchback to test a mid-engined layout.

The concept was developed around the new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder G20E engine. According to Motor1, Toyota is targeting more than 400 hp for a road car with this unit. The company has not yet confirmed the powertrain specifications, drivetrain type, or appearance of the production version. The publication notes that the project is linked to a possible return of the MR2 model, although Toyota has not officially confirmed this name.

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