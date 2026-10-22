Redwood Materials and Rivian are expanding their battery recycling partnership at Rivian's plant in Normal, Illinois, United States. As Electrek reports, the new agreement provides for the collection, sorting and recycling of waste generated during battery production.

Recycling production waste

Redwood Materials will collect and recycle Rivian's battery production waste to return materials to the manufacturing process with minimal losses. The companies expect that using such secondary raw materials will cost significantly less than using primary materials.

The expanded partnership also covers Rivian battery packs that have been taken out of service. They are planned to be used first in other stationary energy storage projects and then recycled. According to Electrek, this could make it possible to recover about 99% of critical materials, including nickel, cobalt, copper and lithium.

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Stationary energy storage

In April, Rivian entered into an agreement for 10 MWh of energy storage systems using Rivian battery packs intended for reuse. This decision is connected with the development of the R2 model production line at the former Diamond-Star Mitsubishi plant in Normal.

Tesla co-founder JB Straubel said that Rivian battery packs returning to the company could be a source of materials and a resource for energy storage systems for the U.S. power grid. According to the publication, Redwood also has official battery recycling partnerships with BMW, Ford, Toyota and Volvo.

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