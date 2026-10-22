Registrations of new cars in the European Union, the United Kingdom and the countries of the European Free Trade Association increased by 10.2% year-on-year in September, to 1.36 million vehicles. Growth was driven by strong demand for electrified cars, while registrations of petrol and diesel models declined significantly.

Demand for electrified cars

According to Channel NewsAsia, citing data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), registrations of fully electric cars rose by 59.9%, plug-in hybrids by 24%, and hybrids by 5.3%.

Together, these three categories accounted for 76.2% of all new cars registered in September. Demand for such vehicles in major European countries was supported by buyer incentives and a wider choice of models.

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Meanwhile, registrations of petrol-powered cars fell by 20.6%, while diesel car registrations declined by 28.2% compared with September of the previous year.

Growth of Chinese brands

Chinese carmakers continued to expand their presence in the European market. Chery sales nearly tripled, while BYD sales doubled. Geely increased registrations by more than 33%, and SAIC by more than 23%.

The combined share of these four Chinese companies rose to 14.6%, compared with 9.6% a year earlier. Registrations of Volkswagen and Renault fell by 2.9% and 0.7%, respectively, while Stellantis increased them by 4.5%. The combined market share of these three European groups declined from 48.4% to 43.7%.

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