In Singapore, from October 30, individuals who buy cars and register them as private-hire vehicles can borrow no more than 60% or 70% of the vehicle's value, depending on its open market value. The maximum term for such loans has also been capped at seven years. Previously, owners of such vehicles could potentially obtain a loan for the full purchase price.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the country's authorities introduced the restrictions to close a potential financing loophole. Officials said that some buyers could register cars as private-hire vehicles primarily to access more lenient lending terms, without intending to provide ride-hailing services.

Who the rules apply to

The new rules directly affect buyers who register their own cars as private-hire vehicles, regardless of whether they intend to provide passenger transport services. Authorities pointed to a recent increase in registrations of such vehicles owned by individuals, with the figure reaching about 500 cars per month.

As of September 2026, Singapore had 98,621 private-hire vehicles, according to the Land Transport Authority. Yeo Wan Ling, deputy secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, said that the financing changes would affect the ability of drivers who actually work in the sector to earn a living. According to her, the union should monitor whether the new requirements would make car ownership unaffordable for such drivers, increase their dependence on rental fleets, or raise operating costs.

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Impact on COE and fares

Experts believe that the implications for demand for COE certificates and their premiums are still difficult to predict. Lee Kwang Hoo, an associate professor at the National University of Singapore Business School, said that some buyers who had used more lenient lending terms might abandon plans to buy a car. At the same time, others may buy a private car under standard rules, register it to a company, or use alternative financing arrangements.

Walter Theseira, associate professor of economics at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, stressed that not all potential buyers would lose the opportunity to purchase a car: some would be able to obtain a regular loan or choose a cheaper model. According to him, the monthly quota at recent COE auctions was about 5,000 cars, so even a reduction in demand would not necessarily have a significant effect on premiums if other buyers were willing to pay similar amounts.

Experts believe that a significant increase in ride-hailing fares is unlikely. The restrictions are primarily aimed at buyers who registered cars in the relevant category without intending to provide such services. The cost of trips also depends on passenger demand and the platforms' pricing policies, and higher vehicle costs may not necessarily directly affect fares.

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