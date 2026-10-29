The Seoul Central District Court in South Korea dismissed a lawsuit filed by 88 Tesla owners who demanded full refunds for the Full Self-Driving driver-assistance software. The court concluded that the automaker had not breached its contractual obligations.

The court's position

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the court noted that the FSD option did not provide for fully autonomous driving without human intervention. The court also found that Tesla had already provided some of the functions included in the package.

In the court's view, the company's obligation to add new capabilities depended on technological development and regulatory approvals. According to the court's assessment, buyers knew that the introduction of certain functions could take considerable time.

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Updates for older vehicles

The court also took into account that Tesla had provided the basic Autopilot and Enhanced Autopilot functions. The latest software update added traffic-light and road-sign recognition, as well as city-driving capabilities, to older vehicles with Hardware 3 computers.

Tesla did not immediately comment on the ruling. According to the outlet, similar legal claims against the automaker over delays in implementing promised autonomous-driving functions are also being considered in other countries.

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