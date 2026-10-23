During its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, Tesla did not answer shareholders’ question about the possibility of a free computer upgrade in vehicles equipped with Hardware 3 (HW3). The question ranked fifth on the Say platform by the number of shares represented: it received 557 votes corresponding to 652,900 shares.

As Electrek reports, shareholders asked for an explanation of when owners of HW3 vehicles would learn about the possibility of a free upgrade and receive a clear plan. Tesla answered nine other questions from Say, including those on scaling Cybercab, robotaxis, the Optimus robot, mapping for FSD, and production rates.

The HW3 question was not voiced

Tesla’s director of investor relations, Travis Axelrod, concluded the Say questions segment without mentioning HW3. According to Electrek, the topic of AI3 or retrofitting vehicles was also not raised during the entire conference call. At the same time, the company voiced questions that, according to the publication’s calculations, had a lower ranking by the number of shares before the call.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

When asked about the timeline for unsupervised FSD in customer vehicles, Tesla’s head of artificial intelligence, Ashok Elluswamy, said that the software used in Model Y robotaxis and Cybercab would reach customers with FSD v15. According to him, the first privately owned vehicles could join the Robotaxi fleet around the second quarter of 2027.

Hardware limitations

During the first-quarter 2026 earnings call, Elon Musk acknowledged that Hardware 3 lacks the capabilities for unsupervised FSD, in particular because its memory bandwidth is one-eighth that of HW4. In April, he spoke about the possibility of creating microfactories in major cities to replace computers and cameras, as well as trade-ins with a discount. In July, Musk said that an upgrade could make sense at some point and suggested moving directly to a next-generation board or AI5.

According to Electrek, Tesla sold the FSD package for up to $15,000, claiming that the vehicles had the necessary hardware. The publication also reports that the company faces class-action lawsuits in the United States, China, and Australia, while a collective claim in the Netherlands has covered nearly 7,000 HW3 owners. Documents from the Dutch regulator RDW cited by Electrek indicate that Tesla submitted only HW4 for European FSD approval.

Read us on