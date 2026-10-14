Tesla in the United States will stream an event dedicated to the new generation Roadster on Thursday, October 15, at 7:55 p.m. Central Time. The presentation is planned to be held outdoors. Electrek reports that the new date has been confirmed.

The event was initially scheduled for October 1 in Texas, but Tesla canceled it on September 28. The company explained that it had been monitoring the weather together with local meteorologists and that the show could only take place at an outdoor venue. The new date was set for October 15, while Tesla confirmed the streaming time on social network X.

Years of postponements

Tesla unveiled the first Roadster prototype in November 2017 at an event dedicated to the Semi truck. At the time, the company promised to begin production in 2020. Reservations for the model were accepted for $50,000, while the Founders Series was priced at $250,000.

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Roadster production was repeatedly postponed: first to 2021, then to 2022 and 2023. In May 2023, Elon Musk said he hoped to begin production in 2024, emphasizing that this was not a commitment. In February 2024, he spoke about a significant increase in design targets, a demonstration by the end of the year, and production in 2025. In November 2025, the start of production was postponed to 2027 or 2028.

Possible demonstration of thrusters

According to Electrek, Tesla's and Musk's latest teasers indicate the possible use of SpaceX cold-gas thrusters in the demonstration vehicle. Musk said that with them, the Roadster would be able to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than one second. The previously announced demonstration of the car's flight, according to the publication, has been reduced to a brief hover.

Electrek also writes that the demonstration vehicle will allegedly be remotely controlled and will not be approved for use on public roads. According to the publication's assessment, the teasers may also indicate an updated Roadster design with the angular styling of the Cyber series.

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