In Hayward, California, United States, an electric Tesla Semi truck caught fire on Interstate 880 without colliding with other vehicles. The driver was not injured. This was reported by Electrek.

Highway closure

The fire began at about 5:35 p.m. Pacific Time on southbound I-880 near Route 92. The California Highway Patrol initially closed traffic in both directions because of the potential risk of hazardous chemical smoke.

The truck's lithium-ion battery burned for quite a long time, so the southbound direction of the highway remained closed for about 10 hours. The northbound direction was reopened that same evening, while all lanes reopened at around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cause of the fire is being investigated

The driver told officers that the truck caught fire for a reason unknown to him. The truck's operator was not identified, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Photos published by the highway patrol show firefighters covering the burned tractor unit with foam. The front part of a Premier Trailer Leasing trailer was also damaged by the fire.

In August 2024, a Tesla Semi caught fire on I-80 near Emigrant Gap in California. The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board then determined that the truck left the roadway, collided with a delineator post and a tree, after which its battery caught fire.

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