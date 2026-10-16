In Fairfield, California, a Tesla crashed into a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Dodge Charger patrol car, seriously injuring two officers. As Electrek reports, the 22-year-old Tesla driver told investigators that he fell asleep at the wheel while the Full Self-Driving system was enabled.

Collision on a closed highway

The crash occurred shortly before midnight on October 13 in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80, west of Air Base Parkway. Law enforcement officers were working at the scene of another fatal crash that had occurred about an hour earlier.

According to the CHP, four traffic lanes were closed off with cones and signal flares. The Tesla was traveling on the highway at the speed of traffic, drove through the closure, and struck the patrol car with both officers inside. The moment of impact was recorded by cameras on the patrol car and another vehicle at the scene.

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The Tesla driver from Sacramento sustained minor injuries. Both crashes are under investigation. The CHP stressed that Full Self-Driving is a driver-assistance system and does not relieve the person behind the wheel of the obligation to control the vehicle.

Vehicle data review

The CHP did not identify the Tesla model or software version. The claim that Full Self-Driving was in use is based solely on the driver’s statement; the vehicle’s onboard log data is expected to determine whether the system was activated at the time of the collision.

In August 2021, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) opened an investigation following a series of Tesla collisions with parked police vehicles and fire trucks. In December 2023, Tesla recalled more than 2 million vehicles and released a software update with additional warnings to monitor driver attention.

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