Toyota will recall 105,794 Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid vehicles from the 2024–2027 model years in the United States due to a possible fuel leak that could increase the risk of fire if the fuel comes into contact with an ignition source. Channel NewsAsia reported this, citing the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Which vehicles are being recalled

The campaign concerns certain vehicles of this model from the 2024–2027 model years. According to the regulator, the issue is related to a fuel pipe connection near the fuel tank.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

How the defect will be fixed

The NHTSA said that this connection may become disconnected. This could lead to a fuel leak and increase the risk of fire if the fuel reaches an ignition source.

As a remedy, Toyota dealers will install an additional clamp or replace the polymer fuel pipe free of charge. The US regulator announced the recall on Wednesday, October 21.

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