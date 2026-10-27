In the United States, Toyota will recall 228,367 Toyota Sienna Hybrid vehicles over a potential problem with seat-back locking during a crash. According to the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the campaign affects certain vehicles from the 2022–2026 model years.

Risk during a frontal collision

The US road safety regulator noted that in certain frontal collisions, the force of impact may cause the seat back to disengage from its locked position. In that case, it may fail to properly restrain passengers, increasing the risk of injuries. According to NHTSA, the issue may occur in certain frontal impacts.

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Free remedy

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Toyota dealers will update the software or replace the seat backs free of charge, depending on the vehicle configuration. The work to remedy the issue will be performed at no cost.

The regulator announced the recall on Tuesday, October 27.

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