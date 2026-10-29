Toyota, together with the Lexus brand, sold 309,766 battery-electric vehicles worldwide in the first nine months of 2026, 127.4% more than in the same period last year. At the same time, the company’s sales in China fell by 18.9%, to just over 1.05 million vehicles, Electrek reports.

Growth in electric vehicle sales

According to the publication, except for January, when Toyota’s electric vehicle sales rose by 87.5%, in every month of 2026 they were more than twice as high as in the corresponding month of 2025. Demand grew after updates to the Toyota bZ4X and Lexus RZ electric crossovers, as well as an expansion of the model range.

Toyota added the C-HR+, bZ4X Touring and Urban Cruiser models to its electric vehicle lineup, while Lexus offers an electric version of the ES. Both brands are also preparing three-row electric SUVs for sale. According to CleanTechnica data cited by Electrek, the Toyota bZ4X ranked 20th among the world’s best-selling electric vehicles from January through August, approaching 100,000 units sold.

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The Chinese market weighs on overall results

Despite growth in the electric vehicle segment, Toyota Motor’s global sales in September declined for the third consecutive month. The company sold 860,107 vehicles, 2.2% fewer than a year earlier. Over nine months, global sales totaled 7.51 million vehicles, down 3.4% year on year.

Toyota attributed the decline to a weak market in China, where demand for gasoline and hybrid vehicles was particularly affected. September marked the eighth consecutive month of declining company sales in the country. Electric vehicles bZ3, bZ3X, bZ5 and bZ7 are sold on the Chinese market through the GAC Toyota and FAW Toyota joint ventures.

Over the nine-month period, Toyota sold 1.19 million vehicles in Japan, exceeding its result in China. According to Nikkei, as cited by Electrek, Toyota plans to produce a new electric Lexus SUV in Shanghai, with production at the new plant expected to begin next autumn.

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