In Vallejo, California, a Tesla operating in Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode fatally struck a 71-year-old man who was crossing Interstate 80. The crash occurred at around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police reviewed video from the vehicle

As The Verge reports, the California Highway Patrol reviewed footage from the Tesla’s dashcam. The video shows that the vehicle began braking and swerved left in an attempt to avoid hitting the pedestrian. However, the Tesla still struck the man with its front right side.

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Law enforcement is seeking witnesses

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, law enforcement believes that at least one other vehicle struck the pedestrian after the Tesla. The Tesla driver stopped and remained at the scene, while the other drivers, according to police, did not stop. The California Highway Patrol’s Solano-area unit is asking witnesses or people with information about the crash to contact law enforcement.

Another incident on I-80

A week earlier, on the same interstate, a Tesla driver said he had fallen asleep when his vehicle, with FSD activated, crashed into a police car that was stopped at the scene of another accident. After that incident, the highway patrol reminded drivers that the Full Self-Driving system, despite its name, is not fully autonomous and does not relieve the driver of responsibility for operating the vehicle safely.

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