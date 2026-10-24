The 39th La Carrera Panamericana automobile race has started in Mexico: 50 registered crews set off from Tuxtla Gutiérrez on a route through eight states of the country. Drivers from 15 countries are taking part in the competition, Mexico News Daily reports.

Route through eight states

The seven-day route runs from Chiapas to Chihuahua and stretches nearly 2,400 miles, or about 3,860 kilometers. The race takes place on public roads, and the distance has been divided into timed sections and various classifications.

After the start, participants headed north along the Veracruz coast, after which the route leads inland along the mountain roads of the Sierra Madre toward Puebla. Vintage Porsche, Ford, Studebaker and Chevrolet cars predominate, although modern sports models are also represented in the race.

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Stop in Xalapa

During a stop in the city of Xalapa, hundreds of fans gathered near the local science museum to see the participants, who drove through city avenues in a convoy. The first local team, Don Justo, made its debut there, represented by Mexican drivers Iván Martínez and Salvador Aburto.

Among the participants is Czech professional racer Jan Bednar, who brought a restored 1969 BMW 3.0 CS. According to him, this car already took part in the Pan-Am more than ten years ago. American Carter Fournier also competed in a 1970 Porsche 911, along with former world rally champion in the production class, Mexican Benito Guerra Jr., in a 1983 Porsche 911.

History of the competition

La Carrera Panamericana was first held in 1950 as part of a Mexican government initiative intended to mark the completion of the country's section of the Pan-American Highway. More than 30 people died during the race's first five years, so the competition was canceled in 1955. It was revived in 1988 in a modernized and regulated format.

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