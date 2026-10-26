In Poland, 3,406 new fully electric cars were registered in September 2026, 23% fewer than in the same month of the previous year. At the same time, the total fleet of such passenger cars grew by 49% to reach 152,768 units, RMF24 reports, citing data from the Polish New Mobility Association, F5A and Otomoto.

The share of electric vehicles in the market declined

By the end of September 2026, the fleet of fully electric vehicles in the country numbered 166,579 units. In addition to passenger cars, it included 13,811 electric delivery and cargo vehicles. Their number increased by 68% over the year.

The share of fully electric cars in the new passenger car market stood at 6.1% in September. A year earlier, this figure was 8.9%.

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Most popular models and charging network

Tesla Model Y was registered most frequently among new electric vehicles in September, with 460 units. It was followed by Tesla Model 3 with 209 registrations and Toyota C-HR+ with 180. The most popular brands were Tesla, Toyota and Audi.

The number of listings for used electric vehicles for sale on the Otomoto platform stood at 3,769 at the end of September, down 13% year on year. Poland had 13,936 publicly available charging points: 6,823 alternating-current points and 7,113 fast direct-current charging points. Warsaw had the highest number of charging points, with 955, followed by Gdańsk, Poznań, Kraków, Szczecin and Wrocław.

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