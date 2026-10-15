In Australia, car insurance premiums rose by 8% in the 12 months to July 2025, following an increase of more than 42% over 2019–2024. This is stated in a report by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), ABC News Australia reports.

Regulator data

ASIC found that insurers often did not explain to customers how they calculated insurance premiums. According to the regulator, in 73% of cases, consumers were given only general reasons for increases in policy costs.

The regulator called on insurers to disclose the key factors affecting the price of a policy, explain the reasons for changes in its price, and show the effect of the excess amount and payment method on the final cost of insurance. ASIC said it would continue monitoring industry practices and, if necessary, consider further regulatory measures.

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Repair and parts costs

The Insurance Council of Australia linked the increase in premiums to rising claims settlement costs. According to its data, the average motor insurance claim increased by 32%, to $6,266, over the four years to 2026. The reasons cited included higher costs of replacing vehicles, parts and labour, longer repairs, and shortages of parts and qualified specialists.

Federal Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Financial Services Daniel Mulino said the government had committed $2.4 million to reforms aimed at increasing insurance transparency. This work currently concerns home and property insurance, but the government is also considering the issue of premium transparency in the motor insurance market.

Policy recalculations

Insurance company AAMI said premiums are recalculated annually based on current information, rather than simply carrying over the previous year's price. The cost may be affected by the frequency and value of claims under similar policies, risk assessments in a particular area, and overall costs of repairing and replacing vehicles.

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