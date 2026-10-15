Italy’s Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said that Chinese carmakers seeking to expand production in Europe have not found suitable plants in the country that are ready for immediate launch. He said this during a government question session in parliament in Rome.

Ready production sites are needed

According to Urso, representatives of China’s automotive industry visited Italian facilities and met with him several times, but did not find suitable locations. Among them was BYD’s European adviser Alfredo Altavilla.

The minister explained that Chinese companies are looking for a plant that can be put into operation immediately. Chinese manufacturers are considering locating facilities in the EU, where Brussels is working on rules regarding a minimum share of local components in electric vehicles sold in the bloc, TimesLIVE reports.

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Stellantis’ position

Urso said that Stellantis, Italy’s only major carmaker, has not closed any plant in the country. According to him, the company chose to manufacture cars in partnership with Chinese companies rather than hand over its Italian facilities to Chinese carmakers.

Altavilla told Reuters last month that BYD, unlike some Chinese competitors, wants to buy and fully control a European plant rather than share it with local partners. The company, he said, is focusing on Spain and France.

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