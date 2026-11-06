Video: Chinese BYD electric hypercar reached 503 km/h and set a world record

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme electric hypercar from the Chinese company BYD reached a speed of 503.17 km/h during a run in the UAE.

This makes it the world’s fastest production car in a single-direction run.

The record-breaking run took place on November 1 on a closed section of the E11 highway in the emirate of Al-Dhafra. German race car driver Mark Basseng was behind the wheel. The result was recognized by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), and the car also earned two Guinness World Records.

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The hypercar is equipped with four electric motors with a combined output of 2,977 horsepower. Special semi-slick tires capable of withstanding extreme loads were developed specifically for it.

During preparations for the record attempt, engineers optimized battery warm-up, adjusted the rear wing, and recalibrated the suspension. Previously, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme completed the Nürburgring circuit in 6 minutes and 59 seconds.

BYD plans to produce only 30 units of this model.

Source: Motor1

The Chinese company BYD has unveiled the second-generation Seal 07 in China, which will be available in all-electric and plug-in hybrid versions. The starting price for the hybrid version is 139,900 yuan, or about $21,000, while the all-electric version starts at 149,900 yuan, approximately $22,500.

In China, BYD reported selling 4,000 of its flagship Great Han electric sedans within 19 days of the launch. The model entered the Chinese market on October 13 as the first all-electric D-segment flagship sedan in the Dynasty lineup.

The BYD Yangwang U9 Extreme electric hypercar was involved in an accident during high-speed testing. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle on his own and did not sustain serious injuries.

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