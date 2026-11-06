Video: Chinese BYD electric hypercar reached 503 km/h and set a world record
The Yangwang U9 Xtreme electric hypercar from the Chinese company BYD reached a speed of 503.17 km/h during a run in the UAE.
This makes it the world’s fastest production car in a single-direction run.
The record-breaking run took place on November 1 on a closed section of the E11 highway in the emirate of Al-Dhafra. German race car driver Mark Basseng was behind the wheel. The result was recognized by the International Automobile Federation (FIA), and the car also earned two Guinness World Records.
The hypercar is equipped with four electric motors with a combined output of 2,977 horsepower. Special semi-slick tires capable of withstanding extreme loads were developed specifically for it.
During preparations for the record attempt, engineers optimized battery warm-up, adjusted the rear wing, and recalibrated the suspension. Previously, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme completed the Nürburgring circuit in 6 minutes and 59 seconds.
BYD plans to produce only 30 units of this model.
Source: Motor1
The Chinese company BYD has unveiled the second-generation Seal 07 in China, which will be available in all-electric and plug-in hybrid versions. The starting price for the hybrid version is 139,900 yuan, or about $21,000, while the all-electric version starts at 149,900 yuan, approximately $22,500.
In China, BYD reported selling 4,000 of its flagship Great Han electric sedans within 19 days of the launch. The model entered the Chinese market on October 13 as the first all-electric D-segment flagship sedan in the Dynasty lineup.
The BYD Yangwang U9 Extreme electric hypercar was involved in an accident during high-speed testing. The driver reportedly exited the vehicle on his own and did not sustain serious injuries.