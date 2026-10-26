Volkswagen may use Chinese software in European models — TimesLIVE

Volkswagen is considering using software that it currently deploys in vehicles for the Chinese market in mass-market models for Europe. TimesLIVE reports, citing Manager Magazin.

Architecture for three brands

This concerns the China Electronic Architecture, a system created for Chinese models in cooperation with local electric vehicle manufacturer Xpeng. According to Manager Magazin, it could become the basis for future vehicles of the group’s key brands: Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra.

Thomas Schäfer, head of the core Volkswagen brand, is expected to present this proposal to management on Tuesday. It could cover about three quarters of the next-generation models of these three brands, which are expanding their electric vehicle offerings in Europe.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Cooperation with Rivian

Volkswagen did not comment on the report. Until now, the company has kept its software platforms separate: the architecture created with Xpeng has been used for the Chinese market, while separate technology for Western markets is being developed with U.S.-based Rivian.

Volkswagen’s investment in the partnership with Rivian totals $5.8 billion and is an important part of Group CEO Oliver Blume’s software strategy. At the same time, the group has faced difficulties with the pace of software development: scaling is complicated by its broad model range, from mass-market brands to Audi and Porsche, as well as by the work of its in-house Cariad unit.

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