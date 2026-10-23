Volkswagen plans to bring a compact electric vehicle to market in 2027 with a starting price of around €20,000. The model will be smaller and cheaper than the ID. Polo, Electrek reports.

ID. EVERY1 concept

The future electric car was unveiled as the ID. EVERY1 concept in March. According to the publication, the production version may be named ID. Up!. Volkswagen brand CEO Thomas Schäfer called the model “the last piece of the puzzle” in the brand’s effort to offer a wide selection of mass-market vehicles.

The concept is 3,880 mm long: it is larger than the previous 3,600 mm-long Volkswagen Up!, but smaller than the ID. Polo, which is 4,053 mm long. Volkswagen said the vehicle will have four seats and a 305-liter trunk.

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Range and powertrain

Volkswagen has not yet disclosed the technical specifications of the production model. Electrek suggests that, in order to reduce costs, the electric vehicle may receive a 37 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery — the same one used in the base versions of the ID. Polo and ID. Cross.

Volkswagen said the new model will have a range of at least 250 km. The vehicle will also be equipped with a 70 kW, or 94 hp, electric motor, and its top speed will reach 130 km/h.

The production ID. EVERY1 is expected to be among nine new models that Volkswagen plans to launch by 2027. The company has not officially confirmed a production site for the electric vehicle. The Spanish magazine Autofácil reported that the model could be produced in Spain.

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