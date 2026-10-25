According to The Japan Times, Volkswagen plans to build a new Audi plant in Macon, Georgia. US President Donald Trump said at an election rally in Perry that the project would cost $4.2 billion and that the facility would be able to produce up to 200,000 vehicles a year.

Trump called the project the largest investment in the modern history of the US auto industry. He also linked Volkswagen's decision to his tariff policy, saying that without tariffs the company would not have come to the United States.

SUV production

Audi CEO Gernot Döllner, who appeared alongside Trump, said the company plans to produce its largest and premium SUVs in Macon. According to him, this is a long-term investment that reflects Audi's belief in the US market.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Bloomberg previously reported that Volkswagen may produce Audi Q7, Q8 and Q9 models at the new facility. According to a US official familiar with the negotiations, construction of the new plant is expected to begin soon.

Scout Motors expansion

Volkswagen also plans to expand the Scout Motors plant being built in Blythewood, South Carolina. This is expected to add 25,000 vehicles of annual production capacity for a model that has not yet been determined.

The announcement came ahead of the US midterm elections. Trump visited Georgia for the second time in two weeks, where Republicans are trying to win the Senate seat currently held by Democrat Jon Ossoff.

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