The heating season began in Kyiv on October 16, but there's a catch

On Thursday, October 16, the heating season began in Kyiv. However, heat will not yet reach all homes in the capital, so some residents will remain without heating.

“Starting today, October 16, despite the extreme conditions caused by constant shelling, we are beginning the heating season. As usual, we’re starting with social institutions (including hospitals, schools, and preschools),” Klitschko said.

According to him, heating will be turned on throughout Kyiv, except for parts of the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts, where an energy facility recently sustained significant damage.

Restoration work is currently underway there.

Social service facilities will be connected to the heating system based on individual requests from their directors.

This was reported with reference to a post on Telegram by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

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